Anti-PaK Protest held outside Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka in remembrance of 2004 grenade attack

Dhaka [Bangladesh] August 21 (ANI): Bangladesh Muktijoddha Manch on Saturday held protests in front of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka marking the grenade attack in 2004 on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In 2004 Hasina was not the prime minister of the country. August 21 is the day when then Leader of Opposition Hasina was targeted by the Pakistani conspirators during one of her rallies in 2004.

At least 24 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in the incident. The conspirators used hand grenades.

Muktijuddho Mancha is a platform of descendants of freedom fighters comprised of mostly Chhatra League members. (ANI)

