Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): As Pakistan holds its General Election 2024, a large number of armed men have blocked the Mand-Turbat Highway in Pakistan, checking vehicles on the route, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

A group of armed individuals obstructed the Zubaida Jalal Highway near Khairabad and inspected the vehicles.

However, no arrests or damages have been reported during the inspection.

Notably, the general elections have been going on in Pakistan, meanwhile, the Balochistan Government has asserted that heightened security measures are in progress, according to The Balochistan Post.

Moreover, election preparations and the transportation of goods are reportedly underway under the supervision of the Frontier Corps (FC) and other authorities.

Despite the assurances, election offices and polling stations continue to be targeted in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 25 people lost their lives in two separate blasts in the Pishin and Qila Saifullah areas of Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

A similar incident was reported in which the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), a separatist group from Sindh demanding separation from Pakistan claimed responsibility for an attack on the election office of the Pakistan Muslim League Jamaat-ud-Dawah (PML-JUD) of Jamshoro in Sindh.

The reports also stated quoting SRA that they reject the General Elections 2024, calling it nothing more than a 'Sham' and a tool to enslave the Sindhi people.

The statement further claimed, "Pakistan is using the cover of these elections to legitimize its control of the Sindh Province."

"The regime has been supporting religious extremist groups like PML-JUD, Lashkar-i-Taeeba, Sipah-i-Sahaba, and Al-Badr stating that, these groups are a threat to the secular culture of Sindh", a report by The Balochistan Post claimed.

Further, it also mentioned that the SRA has warned that it will not tolerate any such religious extremist group in Sindh, and will attack the Pakistani state and extremist groups if they continue their activities in Sindh.

Several incidents of violence surrounding the General Elections 2024 are continuously being reported from Pakistan.

Earlier today, an electoral candidate from North Waziristan and Chairman of Pakistan's National Democratic Movement (NDM) Mohsin Dawar had stated in a post on the social media platform 'X' that three women polling agents were attacked by Taliban in the Tappi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

In the Social media post, Dawar stated, "Three of our female polling agents in Tappi have been attacked by Taliban. They have escaped the blast very narrowly. I had written to the DRO to change the polling stations in Tappi but my letter was ignored. The ECP has to take notice of the security situation in Tappi urgently". (ANI)

