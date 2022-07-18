Kyiv [Ukraine], July 17 (ANI): While the European Union and the United States are engaged in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the overflow of arms smuggling from Ukraine poses a great threat to the world, particularly Israel.

It has provided a seemingly endless supply of advanced weaponry for black markets around the world.

There are several instances being reported on social media where western weapons crossed the Ukrainian border and reached Europe. However, this is not their final destination.

It's entirely possible that these weapons could end up in any part of the world, where anyone with an interest - and enough money - can buy them. Obviously, such opportunities attract those who cannot legally acquire military equipment, for example, ISIS, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, and other terrorist groups, a report by Eurasia reviews stated.

Recently, a video of a Syrian fighter bragging about getting advanced Western weapons from Ukraine was circulated online.

The smuggler opened up about the logistics behind getting his hands on these weapons and confidently states his intentions to buy more from the same source. He happily mentioned that the weapons are reasonably priced and easily purchased, with the only tricky part being transporting these goods across borders.

He then showed some anti-tank missiles and assault rifles. Clearly, there is a safe route for arms trafficking from Ukraine to the Middle East, which can only increase tensions in the region, Eurasia reviews reported.

The proliferation of modern weapons in Syria, a country that hosts many terrorist groups, poses a great threat to the security of the region, especially its neighbouring states.

Opposition factions are unlikely to use the weapons themselves, instead looking to resell them for a handsome profit. Syrian Kurds might be interested in anti-tank missiles to repel the Turkish offensive, while pro-Iranian militants will be more than happy to use the weapons to target Israel. Weapons can even be smuggled into Gaza, and the Israeli military may be in for a nasty surprise in future raids in the Palestinian enclave, Eurasia reviews reported.

The Israeli government may want to take a closer look at the issue of arms smuggling and its policy toward Ukraine.

If Tel Aviv does not push Western states to establish more robust arms control procedures, these modern weapons will soon be positioned at Israel's borders, destined for its cities, and ultimately used against its citizens.

It will become much more difficult to maintain security and stability, which in turn will increase the number and intensity of attacks. This time, the EU and the US will not be able to provide assistance, as they are heavily involved in Ukraine and are not inclined to restrict the flow of arms despite its repercussions. (ANI)

