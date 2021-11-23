Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): About 100 Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists surrendered in Afghanistan's Nangarhar on Tuesday, Chinese media reported citing local official's confirmation.

"Some 100 Daesh or IS militants surrendered to officials of Nangarhar General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) in provincial capital Jalalabad city Tuesday morning," Xinhua News Agency reported Mohammad Bashir, director of Nangarhar GDI office as saying.

The terrorists who surrendered were active in Muhmand Dara, Chaparhar, Kot and Khogiani districts, according to Bashir.

With the former insurgents' surrender, peace and stability would be further strengthened in the mountainous province, the official said.

The surrendered terrorists called on fellow IS members to lay down their arms. The IS group, which has staged several attacks in Nangarhar in recent months, has yet to make comments on the report, according to Xinhua. (ANI)

