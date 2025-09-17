New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): 'Art Asia Delhi 2025' is set to debut in Delhi, marking a new chapter in Korea-India cultural diplomacy, as per a statement by the Korean Cultural Centre India.

The art fair will be held from September 25 to 28 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka. It will be the largest Korea-led international art fair ever organised in India, where over 760 artworks of 220 artists from five countries - including Korea, India, the United States, and Japan - will be on display across 61 booths.

The global popularity of K-content and the recent success of the K-pop-inspired animation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) have sparked international interest in traditional Korean aesthetics. As K-culture continues to merge tradition with modernity and expand into new cultural content, the global art market is increasingly seeking creative expressions that reflect this trend.

At the same time, with the India Art Fair emerging as South Asia's largest art platform, India is fast establishing itself as a new hub of the Asian art market. Against this backdrop, Art Asia Delhi 2025, co-hosted by Art Asia and Kintex, will be held at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre from September 25 to 28, the statement said.

Supported by Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Cultural Centre India, the fair is set to be the largest Korea-led international art event ever held in India. It will bring together 51 galleries and over 220 artists from five countries, including Korea, India, the United States, and Japan, and showcase more than 760 works across 61 booths, spanning nearly 8,000 square metres.

This exhibition is an art platform that combines technology, tradition, and cultural content and will comprise a total of nine sections. These include a New Media Special Exhibition, a Masters' Special Exhibition, and presentations that reinterpret traditional Korean materials and techniques such as 'hanji' (traditional paper), gold leaf, moon jars, and mother-of-pearl in a modern way.

The New Media Special Exhibition will unveil cutting-edge works using AI and interactive technology, while the Masters' Special Exhibition will feature iconic artists from both India and Korea. From India, works of SH Raza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, GR Santosh, Bose Krishnamachari, and Jagannath Panda will reveal the depth and diversity of Indian modern art across abstraction, figuration, symbolism, and spiritual exploration. Representing Korea will be the late Kim Tschang-Yeul, celebrated globally for his "water drop" paintings; Lee Bae, known for his material-based abstraction; and Kim Hyung-Dae, who explores tradition through layered light, the statement said.

Artist Choi Jeong-Wook, renowned for his 'Moon Jar series' and widely known as an artist whose works are in the collection of Bill Gates, will showcase his works in both the Moon Jar Special Exhibition and the Masters' Special Exhibition. Through these presentations, he will introduce Indian audiences to the essence of Korean ceramics and painting, the statement added.

Beyond a showcase of Korean art, 'Art Asia Delhi 2025' aims to serve as a multi-dimensional cultural platform that nurtures emerging artists, expands collections and investments, and explores new industry linkages. Alongside the exhibition, VIP networking events, art forums, and special programmes will create opportunities for cultural exchange. Leading international galleries such as Mizuma & Kips and Snow Contemporary will also participate at the art fair.

Speaking about the event, Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of Korea to India, said, "Art Asia Delhi 2025 is a meaningful event where Korea and India come together through culture and art. I hope that the exchanges and achievements demonstrated by K-culture will now expand into the field of art, further strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between our two countries."

Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, Hwang Il Yong, said, "Over the years, the Korean Cultural Centre India has steadily paved the way for Korean art in India through exhibitions and participation in the India Art Fair. This marks the first art fair directly organised by a Korea-based institution in India and will serve as an important starting point in opening new possibilities between the Korean and Indian art worlds," as per the statement. (ANI)

