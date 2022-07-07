Beijing, Jul 7 (PTI) As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali on Thursday, China said the situation at the border is "generally stable" and both the countries have the capability and willingness to safeguard peace and stability in the border areas.

Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang in Bali with a focus on "specific outstanding issues".

During one-hour meeting in Bali on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart the need for an early resolution of all outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, and asserted that bilateral ties should be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

Asked for details of the Jaishankar-Wang talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing the information will be released in due course.

"Like you, I have also been closely following their meeting. We will release the readout promptly," he said.

"We have read India's press release about the meeting. What I can say is that the China-India border area is generally stable at the moment," he said.

He said the two sides have "agreed to follow the important common understandings reached by the two leaders and the agreements signed by both sides, and properly resolve issues related to the Western sector of the China-India boundary in line with the principle of mutual and equal security."

"China and India are each other's important neighbours. The two sides have the will and capability of jointly maintaining peace and tranquility in the China-India border areas," he said.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar reaffirmed the importance of "fully abiding" by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between him and Wang in their previous conversations.

"The External Affairs Minister (EAM) called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh," the MEA said in a statement.

It was the first meeting between the two foreign ministers since Wang visited India on March 24 and 25.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

The face-off escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

