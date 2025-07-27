Islamabad, Jul 27 (PTI) At least 10 people have been killed in flood-related incidents in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region, as search and rescue operations continued across the area, according to a media report on Sunday.

The floods, triggered by cloudbursts last Monday, swept through the region, causing landslides, stranding dozens of people, and damaging over 500 houses, roads, and other infrastructure, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said that 10 people have died in various flood-related incidents since Monday.

Torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides within a 7–8 km radius around Babusar Top in the Naran Valley.

"The toll in Babusar has risen to seven, while two deaths were reported from Diamer's Thore Valley and one from the Astore district," Faraq added.

Speaking about the search operation, Faraq said, “There may be 10 to 12 missing tourists at Babusar Valley.”

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the Indus River in the Minar area of Chilas, which he said could be that of one of the tourists swept away at the Babusar Highway.

“Search operations are underway on Babusar Highway by personnel of the Pakistani Army, district administration, and other institutions,” he said, adding that rescue and relief efforts were also in progress in Ghanche, Ghizer, and Gilgit.

Most tourists stranded in Fairy Meadows have been rescued and moved to safety, Faraq said, adding that the Silk Road has been restored for all types of traffic.

“At least Rs 20 billion worth of damage has been caused by flooding in Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

“The province runs on grants and aid; it will be difficult for the provincial government to manage alone. The federal government should announce a separate, reasonable grant for flood relief efforts.”

A day earlier, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan appealed to the federal government for Rs 7 billion in emergency funds to cope with climate-induced disasters that have reportedly caused damages exceeding Rs 20 billion across the region.

He said the unprecedented flooding had impacted seven districts, with Diamer being the worst hit.

“People in GB are facing daily flood events. At least one flood occurs every day,” the chief minister said.

He noted that 300 homes were destroyed, 200 partially damaged, 40 water channels in 30 villages were swept away, and 15 kilometres of roads, bridges, agricultural land, crops, and public and private infrastructure were severely damaged.

The chief minister added that only Rs 1 billion was allocated in the GB budget for emergencies and that the local government is already burdened with Rs 3 billion in liabilities from previous disaster rehabilitation efforts, according to the report.

