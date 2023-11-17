Ramallah (West Bank), Nov 16 (AP) The Palestinian health authorities said on Thursday that 11,470 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war broke out six weeks ago.

The vast majority have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. The ministry said 4,707 of the dead were children and minors and that 3,155 were women. The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

In recent days, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank has started updating the Gaza death toll.

Until last week, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza was the main official source for the Palestinian death toll. It stopped publishing updates after key ministry officials based in Gaza City's Shifa Hospital lost electricity and connectivity. Israel troops stormed Shifa on Wednesday and were still searching the large medical complex on Thursday.

Hamas runs the Gaza Strip while its political rival, the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, runs parts of the occupied West Bank. But the health and education ministries in the two territories continue to cooperate. (AP)

