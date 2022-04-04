Kinshasa [DR Congo], April 4 (ANI/Xinhua): At least seven people were killed late Sunday in a freight train derailment in southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local authorities confirmed Monday.

According to the DRC Ministry of Transport, three of the freight train's eight cars derailed at about 7:00 p.m. local time, in Lubudi, in Lualaba province, the same area where 75 people lost their lives in another derailment.

Fourteen others were also injured in the latest derailment, Lubudi administrator Clementine Matanda said.

Transport Minister Okende Cherubin has promised to set up an independent commission to look into what caused these repetitive accidents.

Train accidents are often reported in this part of the country, due to poor conditions of locomotives and dilapidated rails. (ANI/Xinhua)

