Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 8 people were killed and 10 others were wounded when a minibus was hit by a truck in Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir on Saturday, local media reported.

The minibus filled with passengers going to a marriage ceremony in the city center crashed with a milk-carrying truck soon after it departed the Dursunbey district, the Hurriyet daily said.

Ambulances, police, firefighters, and emergency rescue teams were sent to the crash site. The roadway was closed to traffic temporarily.

Balikesir Governor Hasan Sildak said law enforcement was still investigating the causes and circumstances of the accident, which was likely caused by heavy rain and improper lane change. (ANI/Xinhua)

