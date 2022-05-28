Lagos [Nigeria], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): At least one person was killed and five others kidnapped after unidentified gunmen attacked a village in Kaduna state, northern Nigeria on Saturday, according to a police source.

The police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters, told Xinhua the gunmen attacked in the early hours of Saturday the Jere village in the Kagarko area of the state, killing a newlywed groom and taking away his pregnant wife.

He added the gunmen also went away with four members of the family of a former state official living in the village.The attack, he said, incurred anger among the residents, who felt that even with the presence of security agents, such an attack could still take place.

Armed attacks have been haunting the most populous African country for years, resulting in deaths and kidnappings of civilians as well as security operatives. (ANI/Xinhua)

