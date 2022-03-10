Canberra [Australia], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The Australian government is going to allocate 38 billion Australian dollars (over USD 27 billion) to boost the national defence and increase the number of military employees by some 18,000 until 2040, media reported.

The number of uniformed personnel will reach about 80,000 while the number of permanent defence employees will surpass 101,000 in 2040, the Sky News Australia broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The aim of the military buildup is to "keep Australians safe" amid the allegedly increased threats coming from Russia and China.

Western countries have raised their military concerns over what they call the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what Russia itself describes as a special military operation aimed at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

