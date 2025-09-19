By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Austria has launched a major initiative to attract Indian students to its leading technical universities, aiming to address its "great demand" for skilled labour.

Speaking to ANI, Austrian Ambassador to India Katharina Wieser said the initiative--led by three top universities under the umbrella of TU Austria (TU Wien, TU Graz and TU Leoben)--targets more than 300 Indian students in its first year, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

"This programme is very special as it increases cooperation between Austrian technical universities and Indian institutions while also attracting Indian students into Austria's higher education landscape. It is publicly funded, underpinned with Austrian public money, and the idea is to match our education requirements," Ambassador Wieser said.

She highlighted Austria's competitive advantage in offering world-class education with nearly no tuition fees, calling it a highly attractive destination compared to other European countries. "We are recruiting the first cohort of Indian students now. At the moment, we are looking at over 300 Indian students, which is quite a lot given the size of our education system. There are also scholarship opportunities and general financial support," she added.

The Ambassador stressed that graduates will have a clear pathway into Austria's workforce, particularly in STEM-related jobs. "Students who complete these subjects can very easily access the Austrian labour market. There is a great need for skilled labour in Austria, especially in STEM, and that is one of the reasons why we are running these programmes," she said.

The programme offers a two-year Master's degree, combining academic training with industry exposure and placements. Students will also receive a one-year post-study visa extension after graduation, enabling them to gain international work experience.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with VFS Education Services, a subsidiary of VFS Global, to streamline admissions for eligible Indian students holding BE/BTech/BSc (Hons.) degrees from ANABIN-recognised institutions. Applicants will undergo a comprehensive evaluation, including academic records, English proficiency, and one-on-one assessments.

Fields on offer include metallurgy, biotechnology, circular engineering, computer science, AI and robotics, sustainable technologies, petroleum engineering, and green chemistry--areas directly tied to Austria's industrial innovation and global sustainability challenges.

The move is also seen as part of Austria's efforts to deepen cooperation under the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) signed with India in January 2023, which facilitates legal migration for students, researchers and professionals.

Ambassador Wieser also underlined the importance of the broader India-EU engagement, noting that initiatives in education and mobility complement ongoing efforts to advance the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Austria sees India as a key partner, both bilaterally and within the EU framework. Education and people-to-people ties are crucial for this relationship, and through programmes like this, we are creating opportunities that are beneficial for both sides," she said.

Eligible students can apply by submitting degree certificates and transcripts to VFS Education Services through its admissions portal. (ANI)

