London [United Kingdom], January 3 (ANI): Baloch Republican Party UK staged a protest in London against the brutality of Pakistani forces and army in Balochistan's Gwadar.

Taking to Twitter, Baloch Republican Party UK Zone said, "BRP UK held a protest in London against the brutality of Pakistani forces and army in #Gwadar, we are showing solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Balochistan #gwadarundersiege #GwadarProtests #GwadarisNotAlone."

Also Read | Paraceratherium: Rhinos Dispersed Across South, Central Asia Via Tibet, Says Study.

In the video shared on the Twitter account, the protesters were seen with placards written, "No more security forces in Turbat, Balochistan," "Trawler mafia must stop using Gwadar sea in Balochistan," United Kingdom intervene in Gwadar Balochistan," and many more.

Cases of physical intimidation and enforced disappearances of the local Baloch population have significantly increased even as the offensive against the Baloch liberation force rages on, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) Reported.

Also Read | Amber McLaughlin: US May Execute Its First Openly Transgender Woman for Killing Former Girlfriend in 2003.

Recently, the case of Siraj Noor and Mohammad Arif, who were kidnapped by the Pakistani military while on holiday in their hometown, triggered a protest in Pakistan.

Local residents took to the streets in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Sunday and blocked the main highway in the region after the forceful abduction of two students by the Pakistani forces, Pakistan vernacular media reported.

Due to the highway's closure, a long line of cars formed, trapping many passengers, The Balochistan Post reported.

Siraj Noor, one of the missing, is a 6-semester law student at Sargodha University, while Muhammad Arif earned his MA from Balochistan University in 2022, The Balochistan Post reported, adding that while different schools of thought condemn the youth's forced disappearance, the authorities have not yet stated their position on the matter.

Time and again, Balochistan National Party leader Akhtar Mengal had accused the Pakistan security forces of carrying out fake encounters and enforcing the disappearance of Baloch locals.

Cases of fake encounters and disappearances grew by three folds during Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister. This is despite the fact that the Baloch National (Menghal) Party was in coalition with Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Collectively, these incidents have resulted in thousands disappearing in the Baloch province. IFFRAS reported, citing Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, an organisation that looks into missing persons, that more than five thousand people are still missing. The missing include students, activists, women and children, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)