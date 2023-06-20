Berlin [Germany], June 20 (ANI): The Baloch community in Cologne, Germany on Monday welcomed Prime Minister of the Government of Balochistan in Exile (GOBE) Naela Quadri Baloch along with Waja Siddik Azad and Luma Durrain Baloch.

The trio will embark on a journey across Europe, participating in conferences, networking events, and spreading awareness.

"Honourable Prime Minister of GOBE, @NaelaQuadri Baloch, along with Waja Siddik Azad and Luma Durrain Baloch, received a warm welcome from the Baloch community in Cologne, Germany. They are embarking on a journey across Europe, participating in conferences, networking events, and spreading awareness. A significant step toward raising Balochistan's voice on the global stage," Baloch People's Congress tweeted on Monday.

President of Baloch Voice Association NGO based in Paris, France, Munir Mengal on Monday tweeted: "Honoured to receive Respected Prof. Naela Quadri Prime Miniter Exile Govt. of Balochistan, Waja Siddique AZAD Baloch, and Sister Dorrain Baloch Human Rights Defender at Cologne Airport Germany."

Meanwhile, The Balochistan Post recently reported that Pakistani government buildings and forces were attacked in the Balochistan districts of Panjgur and Kech.

According to reports, a bomb attack on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route at a Panjgur grade station targeted a vehicle of the Pakistani military.

According to local sources cited by The Balochistan Post, the blast caused injuries to Pakistani forces and damage to one of their vehicles. Government representatives have not yet offered any response on this, though.

The Balochistan Post publishes news and articles on developments that have a particular impact on Balochistan and its political and social aspects.

Soon after the strike, several additional Pakistani military vehicles arrived at the scene and immediately surrounded the area.

Later, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an armed pro-independence organisation, claimed responsibility for the assault. According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the attack resulted in the deaths of two Pakistani army personnel and three injuries. (ANI)

