Gandhinagar (Gujarat), February 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the new India-US trade deal as a sign of "New India's" strength and a move that will create new opportunities for citizens of both nations. CM Bhupendra Patel said that the trade deal between India and the United States, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an introduction to the world of New India's power. This deal is not limited to a single industry; it benefits the citizens of the two largest economies and creates new opportunities.

"When the two largest democracies of the world move forward together, the spirit of world welfare is truly embodied. In that regard, this trade deal marks the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and America. As a result of this deal, the vision given by the Prime Minister of Make in India, Made for the World, will get more strength," said CM Patel.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Detention: Supreme Court To Continue Hearing on Petition Challenging Climate Activist's Detention.

The Gujarat CM also said that the 18 per cent reduction in US tariffs on Made in India products is a significant boost for manufacturing, MSMEs, exporters and job creation. New doors will open for entrepreneurs and startups to wider markets around the world. Gujarat is a manufacturing hub and a leader in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, petroleum, and gems and jewellery.

"This historic agreement between India and the US will boost exports of products from these sectors. In addition, Gujarat's manufacturing, trade, and industry sectors, including MSMEs, will directly benefit. This agreement will increase India's global economic presence," added CM Bhupendra Patel.

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Hails India's Leadership Ahead of Key Event.

The CM further stated, praising PM Modi, that under the decisive leadership and citizen-centric diplomacy of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, India-US relations will also contribute to global peace and prosperity.

CM Patel said, "On behalf of all the citizens of Gujarat, I congratulate the Prime Minister on this historic bilateral trade agreement". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)