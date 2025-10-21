London [UK] October 21 (ANI): Members of the Baloch Diaspora in the United Kingdom staged a protest outside 10 Downing Street, London, condemning the ongoing military offensives by the Pakistani state in Balochistan, with a particular focus on the recent surge of violence in the Zehri region of Khuzdar district.

The demonstrators gathered to draw international attention to what they described as a "systematic campaign of state violence" against Baloch civilians. Protesters held placards and raised slogans denouncing Pakistan's military operations and drone attacks, which they said have led to the deaths of numerous innocent civilians, including women and children.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Diwali Greetings; Extends Wishes on His Birthday, Says 'May India-Israel Partnership Continue to Flourish'.

The Zehri region has emerged as a flashpoint in recent weeks amid reports of intensified military aggression by the Pakistan Army. Protesters alleged that entire villages have been raided, homes set ablaze, and unarmed civilians targeted under the guise of anti-insurgency operations.

"This protest is not just about one region, it's about decades of brutality," said one of the protesters. "But what's happening in Zehri right now is a humanitarian crisis. Children are being killed, families are being displaced, and the world remains silent."

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Country; No Loss of Life, Damage Reported.

Baloch activist Mansoor Baloch, addressing the gathering, said, "We are all here in front of the British Prime Minister's office, all the brothers, sisters and children, to raise our voice against Pakistan because the Pakistani military has occupied Balochistan illegally. Recently, on the 5th of October, they occupied one of the most important areas in Balochistan called Derry, and they killed so many children as well."

Mansoor Baloch accused the Pakistani Army and its intelligence agency, the ISI, of being "terrorist organisations." He urged the United Kingdom, the United Nations, and the United States to "pressurise Pakistan to stop military operations, stop abductions, stop torture, and stop the Baloch genocide in Balochistan."

He claimed that over the past two decades, thousands of Baloch civilians have been killed, while around 25,000 remain in Pakistani custody. "They are abducting innocent civilians and labelling them terrorists," he said. "Baloch are not terrorists; we are fighting for our basic rights. This is not a crime. Pakistan is committing crimes against humanity by killing innocent Baloch civilians."

Referring to recent protests in Balochistan, Mansoor Baloch recounted that security forces had opened fire on demonstrators demanding the release of missing persons. "A 12-year-old boy was killed in front of Baloch mothers and sisters," he said, condemning the continued brutality.

The protesters urged the UK government and the British Parliament to reconsider their stance toward Pakistan. "Do not support Pakistan. Support the Baloch people because Pakistan is a terrorist state," Mansoor Baloch said. "We demand the UK government to pressurise Pakistan. The Baloch are asking for their rights and freedom. It's not a crime."

He added, "Other countries have achieved their freedom, and we Baloch are human beings too. We need our freedom from Pakistan because Pakistan illegally occupied Balochistan. The British government must intervene to support the Baloch in their struggle for independence."

The demonstration, organisers said, is part of a broader international campaign to amplify the voices of those in Balochistan who have long been ignored by the global community. "We are standing here today to be the voice of the voiceless," the protesters emphasised. "The people of Balochistan deserve justice, dignity, and peace." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)