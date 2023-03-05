Balochistan [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): Balochistan Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh has suspended 68 police officers for failing to comply with his orders, quoting officials, Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to the Dawn, suspended police officers included five station house officers (SHO), 48 sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, a CIA official in charge, and 10 other police officials.

A notification for their suspension was issued on Friday.

According to sources, prior to the suspension, the police chief had ordered the said officers to join the Police Training College in Quetta for mandatory training and to work as instructors.

However, they did not comply with the IG's orders, according to sources.

Taking serious note of the insubordination, IG Sheikh suspended the officers. Sources said a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the suspended officers.

The suspended officers include SHO Durrani Khan, Gwalmandi SHO Ejaz Ahmed, Quaidabad SHO Saleem Raza, Zarghoonabad SHO Asif Marwat, Civil Lines SHO Metha Khan, according to Dawn.

The CIA official in charge, Nizam Khan, is also among the suspended officers. (ANI)

