Quetta [Balochistan], November 4 (ANI): Balochistan has witnessed a fresh surge of targeted killings, with at least five bodies recovered and a young man shot dead in separate incidents across the province, highlighting the persisting atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the region.

The disturbing events unfolded in multiple areas of Kech district and nearby regions, leaving families devastated and demanding answers, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Turbat's Tump area, a young man identified as Abdul Rehman, son of Tariq Noor, was fatally shot on Sunday by unidentified armed men. Witnesses stated that the assailants opened fire in front of the victim's father before fleeing.

Police reached the scene shortly after, gathered evidence, and initiated an investigation, although the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

In another shocking development, four bodies were discovered in the rugged terrain of Jarain in Buleda. The deceased were identified as Zakir and Razzaq, both sons of Abdullah, along with Sadiq and Peer Jan.

According to local accounts, three of the victims belonged to Zirdan Kucha in Buleda, while the fourth was a resident of Bat Kore Pusht in Jarain Bazaar. Family members revealed that the four had left for a picnic nearly a week ago and had since gone missing.

Their phones were switched off, prompting families to seek help through social media appeals. Reports suggest the bodies were found mutilated, with their motorcycles burned. Relatives and locals later travelled to retrieve the remains.

Separately, another body, identified as Ismail, son of Nazir from Kahnak, was recovered from the Apsar stream in Mand, also in Kech district. Police said locals spotted the body between Jalalabad and Talab.

Ismail had reportedly been abducted around twenty days earlier from the Bodeg Dam area by unknown men. His bullet-ridden body was handed over to family members after formal procedures.

While investigations are underway, no group has claimed responsibility for the killings, and authorities remain uncertain about the motives behind the attacks. (ANI)

