Mumbai, March 9: Residents of Tehran woke up to a shocking environmental emergency as “Black Rain” fell across parts of the Iranian capital following overnight airstrikes on major oil infrastructure. The dark, oil-tainted rainfall reportedly formed after massive fires at fuel depots sent thick plumes of smoke and hydrocarbons into the atmosphere, which later mixed with precipitation and returned to the ground as toxic residue.

The strikes took place late Saturday night as Israeli and US forces targeted multiple energy facilities in and around Tehran. Among the key sites hit were the Tehran Oil Refinery in the southern part of the city and the Shahran oil depot in the northwest. According to Iranian state media, at least four people, reportedly tanker drivers present at the facilities, were killed in the attacks.

Apocalyptic scenes unfolding in Tehran pic.twitter.com/XYL5T0zhqz — John Sitarek (@JohnSitarek) March 8, 2026

The US just hit Iran’s oil infrastructure hard—Shahran depot & southern Tehran refineries bombed overnight. Streets literally on fire as spilled oil ignited in sewers & highways. First major strike on energy sites in this war. Oil prices spiking, global supply at risk.… pic.twitter.com/e7jqQ2MkNr — laal (@jattaviator) March 8, 2026

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed carrying out the strikes, claiming the targeted fuel depots were part of infrastructure used to support Iran’s military operations. The attacks mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict, as energy facilities inside the capital were struck for the first time since hostilities began.

By Sunday morning, thick smoke from burning fuel storage sites had spread across large parts of the city, significantly reducing visibility and blocking sunlight. As rainfall began, soot, ash, and unburned petroleum particles combined with the rainwater, creating what residents described as “Black Rain” that coated roads, cars, and buildings with a sticky, dark film.

Iranian emergency authorities warned that the contaminated rainfall could pose serious health risks. The Iranian Red Crescent Society cautioned residents against direct contact with the water, warning it may contain highly acidic compounds capable of causing skin irritation, chemical burns, and respiratory problems. People have been urged to remain indoors, keep windows sealed, and wear protective masks if they need to go outside.

The strikes are believed to be part of a wider military campaign involving the United States and Israel. Iranian officials have claimed that retaliatory strikes have already been launched against regional targets, including energy and water infrastructure in neighboring Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Local agencies estimate that more than 1,300 people have died across Iran since the conflict escalated over a week ago. International observers have raised concerns that the targeting of critical energy facilities could worsen environmental damage and disrupt essential services for millions of civilians.

As of Monday, several oil depots in and around Tehran are still smoldering, and the smell of burning petroleum continues to hang over the city. Authorities say firefighting teams are working to fully extinguish the remaining fires, but the environmental impact on air quality and water systems could last for weeks.

