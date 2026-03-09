New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant has asserted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cannot rise above the Constitution. Discussing the opposition's move to bring a no-confidence motion against him, Sawant stated that the motion of no-confidence is directed against the alleged misuse of power by the Speaker.

"... Personally, Om Birla can be respected, and his powers can be understood, but he cannot rise above the constitution. This motion is directed against such misuse of power..." Sawant told ANI.

These remarks were made following the formal submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which has been signed by 118 MPs. Congress members Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi accused the Speaker of partisan conduct and levelling "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs from the Opposition parties.

They further pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers.

The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

In response, several BJP leaders have strongly condemned the opposition's resolution passed against the Speaker.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while condemning the opposition's move to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stated that constitutional positions cannot be "the target of anyone's frustration."

In a post on X, Sitharaman tagged the Congress party's handle, and quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of Speaker Birla's qualities, highlighting his patience and leadership that accommodates all Members of Parliament, even when some members disrupt proceedings due to a "sense of dynastic privilege or feeling of entitlement."

The post said: "A no confidence motion against the Speaker of Lok Sabha is to be taken up on Monday 9 March'26. PM @narendramodi describes the qualities of our Speaker @ombirlakotaji. Patience and Leadership that takes along all MPs, despite some members disrupting with a sense of dynastic privilege or feeling of entitlement. My thoughts: Constitutional positions cannot be target of anyone's frustration. Repeated rejections by the people of India in the political sphere need corrective/positive action elsewhere. @INCIndia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he is an outstanding Speaker and MP, dedicated to the Constitution and parliamentary systems. He commended Birla's ability to manage the House, transcending party lines, and highlighted Birla's respect for MPs and his leadership style.

He said the Speaker remains composed even when "Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families come and refuse to give up their rowdy habits."

"Om Birla is as outstanding a Speaker of the Lok Sabha as he is an MP. He is fully dedicated to the Constitution and holds deep respect for parliamentary systems. Today, he transcends party lines, standing above government and opposition. When I see him in the House, I often think that perhaps it's the influence of coming from the city of education that he manages the House like an able leader, taking everyone along. He handles all our MPs very well in the House. He respects their feelings and requests. He is a Speaker who respects MPs immensely. Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families come and refuse to give up their rowdy habits, he still manages everyone as the head of the House. He doesn't insult anyone. He even tolerates everyone's harsh words. This is likely why he is so well-loved in the House," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House. (ANI)

