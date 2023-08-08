Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 8 (ANI): Following the continuous rain for over a week, members of the Bangladesh Army have been deployed in Chittagong and Bandarban on Tuesday to handle the flood situation and landslides in the districts, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said the members have been deployed on Tuesday to assist the civil administration in dealing with the flood situation and landslides in Chittagong and Bandarban.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that deployed troops have been doing rescue operations and emergency relief operations along with providing medical assistance and all-out assistance to deal with the flood situation, Dhaka Tribune reported.

They added that other formations of the army are monitoring the flood situation in their respective areas and are ready to assist the civil administration. Bangladesh has been dealing with inundation and the situation has worsened in different parts of the nation, especially the Chittagong region as heavy downpour continues to swell major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are increasing fast, according to Dhaka Tribune.

In the Bandarban region, constant rains have also led to a severe flood situation, causing nearly 30,000 people marooned.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojaheed Uddin, at least 36 members of eight families in Lama Upazila who lived in landslide-prone places have been moved to shelter homes.

People residing in the low-lying areas of Hafez Ghona Bus Station, Army Para and Islampur were suffering as they witnessed five to seven feet of water, reported Dhaka Tribune.

However, Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojaheed Uddin stated that 192 temporary shelters have been opened and 41 medical teams are ready to tackle the situation.

As per the Bandarban district administration, landslides in different upazilas have damaged at least 718 homesteads and left six people injured.

However, in Chittagong, thousands of families have been marooned.

The incessant rains led to an increase in waterlogging, and several parts of Chittagong have gone under knee-to-wait deep water since Thursday midnight.

Moreover, risky settlements have been relocated as the fear of loss of life increases due to landslides. Adding to that, it has further halted vehicular movement on many roads.

Over 19 shelters have been opened for the people living in the hills. Whereas more than 250 families have already been moved to these shelters, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Assistant Meteorologist has further warned about the possibility of landslides. (ANI)

