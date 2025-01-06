Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia is set to travel abroad for medical treatment, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders confirmed on Monday.

"Begum Zia will leave for London on Tuesday by an air ambulance," said Enamul Haq Chowdhury, an adviser to the BNP, during a phone conversation with ANI.

Chowdhury, who will accompany the BNP Chairperson, added that a 15-member entourage including family members, doctors, and party leaders would be traveling with Khaleda Zia for support. Senior BNP leaders met with her late on Sunday to exchange greetings ahead of her departure.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, aware of Khaleda Zia's health condition, has provided a special aircraft from his royal fleet for her travel to London, local media reported. The aircraft is equipped with advanced medical facilities.

The 79-year-old former prime minister, who has been battling multiple health complications, including liver cirrhosis, heart disease, and kidney issues, will stay at her son Tarek Rahman's residence in London upon arrival. BNP leaders further revealed that after spending a few days in London, Khaleda Zia will travel to the United States for advanced liver treatment.

"By the grace of almighty Allah, the uncompromising leader of our country's democracy, the most loved leader of the people will leave for London on January 7 night for treatment. That is why all the members of the National Standing Committee (of BNP) have come to offer our best wishes," said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Secretary General, after meeting with Khaleda Zia.

"We talked to her. I have prayed to Allah to heal her and bring her back to us, to the people of the country," Alamgir added.

When asked about Khaleda Zia's return, Alamgir remarked, "The doctors can tell. We cannot say. We hope she will return home soon."

Khaleda Zia, the widow of former President Ziaur Rahman, was imprisoned in February 2018 after being convicted in a corruption case. The BNP has consistently maintained that the charges were politically motivated, accusing the Awami League government of orchestrating the case to remove her from politics.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina used her executive powers to suspend Khaleda Zia's sentence for six months. On March 25, Khaleda returned to her residence in Dhaka's Gulshan area after being temporarily released and has remained there ever since.

The BNP had long demanded that Khaleda Zia be allowed to seek medical treatment abroad, but the Awami League government repeatedly denied the request. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government during a mass movement, all cases against Khaleda Zia were withdrawn through executive order. This cleared the way for her to travel abroad for treatment. (ANI)

