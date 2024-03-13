Washington, March 13 (PTI) Indian American politician Susheela Jayapal on Tuesday received a big boost to her Congressional campaign as she received an endorsement from influential Democratic Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Coimbatore-born Jayapal, 61, is the elder sister of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, 58, who is the first-ever Indian American woman in the US House of Representatives.

Susheela previously served as a county commissioner for Multnomah County, Oregon, the state's most populous county. She is running for the US House of Representatives from the third Congressional District of Oregon.

“For many years, Susheela Jayapal has been an outstanding progressive leader in Oregon,” Sanders said. The Vermont Senator has large following across the country in particular among youths and women and is considered to be the leader of the progressive movement. Pramila Jayap is the Congressional Progressive Caucus chair,

“From early in her career, she has stood with working families as she advocated for workers' rights, fought to strengthen support for immigrant and refugee communities, and took on big polluters. I look forward to serving with her in Congress,” Sanders said in his endorsement.

Along with Sanders' endorsement, Susheela has also been endorsed by her sister, Pramila, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna along with other Congressmen Mark Pocan and David Scott.

“I'm honoured and thrilled that Sen. Bernie Sanders, a champion for affordable health care and climate action, has chosen to endorse my campaign,” Susheela said. “Sen. Sanders joins dozens of leaders and organizations, who know I'm the progressive champion Oregonians need to fight for our families and communities in Congress,” she said.

A heavy Democratic seat, the third Congressional District of Oregon is currently being represented by Congressman Earl Blumenauer, a seat that he has represented since 1996. Last year, he announced not to seek his re-election in 2024 general elections.

