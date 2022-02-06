Students in Nepal celebrates the day of Basanta Panchami by writing their name on the temple wall

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 6 (ANI): Students celebrated Basanta Panchami as they climbed up the temple located on the hilltop of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Swayambhunath in Nepal's Kathmandu, prayed Goddess Saraswati and wrote their name on the wall.

The walls and edges of the temple are filled with names and scribbles in places where anyone can reach, some guided by parents while some writing on their own.

The day of Basanta Panchami in Nepal is considered an auspicious day to make a fresh start to know the alphabet.

"She (Saraswati) is considered the goddess of education who drives us to the right path of enlightenment that's why she is worshipped at least once a year," Nabin Raj Upadhyay, an intermediate level student told ANI.

Basanta Panchami which also is popular amongst students as Saraswati Pooja falls on Shukla Panchami of Nepali month with marks the beginning of spring season. It follows the religious belief that if students worship Saraswati, they will get success in their studies.

Many of the parents brought their sons and daughter to the temple to introduce them to alphabets by writing on the walls and edges of the temple, marking it as their start to the academic field.

"It comes as our tradition that has gone into the long run as Goddess Saraswati is considered as the main source of education and awareness, upon bringing children here on Saraswati Pooja is believed to shower them with blessings and good fortunes," Kiran Rana Magar, father of a 3-year-old told ANI.

In comparison to earlier years, a celebration of Saraswati Puja this year is largely limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic as most schools in Kathmandu Valley chose not to organize any formal events to celebrate.

On the same occasion, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana, Speaker of House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Timalsina participated in special rituals at Hanuman Dhoka. (ANI)

