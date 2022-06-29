New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Battalion Commander Level Border Meeting, which is conducted to discuss border security issues, was held at Munabao, Barmer district on the India-Pakistan border, a BSF press release said on Tuesday.

The meeting was carried out between BSF Battalion Commanders of Barmer Sector and Wing Commanders of Pakistan Rangers. The delegations were led by BSF commandant G L Meena and lieutenant colonel Murad Ali Khan, the Wing Commander of the Pakistan Rangers.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification to widen the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) for seizure, search and arrest up to 50km from the international border in Assam, West Bengal and Punjab.

This notification replaces a 2014 order under the BSF Act, 1968, which also covered the States of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

It also specifically mentions the two newly created Union Territories- J-K and Ladakh.The BSF was raised in 1965, after the India-Pakistan war.

It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of the Union of India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Other Central Armed Police Forces are: Assam Rifles (AR), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The 2.65-lakh force is deployed along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.

It is deployed on the Indo-Pakistan International Border, Indo-Bangladesh International Border, Line of Control (LoC) along with Indian Army and in Anti-Naxal Operations. (ANI)

