Tel Aviv [Islrael], April 25 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will visit Israel in the coming months following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"The President (Joe Biden) accepted the Prime Minister's (Naftali Bennett) invitation to visit Israel and announced that he intends to visit Israel in the coming months," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Also Read | Anzac Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: Know About 107th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Landings and National Day of Remembrance in Australia and New Zealand.

This comes after the two leaders spoke on Sunday (local time).

Bennett wished Biden a happy Easter and updated him on the efforts to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem. Both the leaders discussed the Iranian issue, in particular, the Iranian demand to remove the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) from the US Foreign Terror Organization (FTO) list, the statement said.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Talks to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Says 'Will Provide Ukraine With More Military Equipment'.

"I am sure that President Biden, who is a true friend of Israel and cares about its security, will not allow the IRGC to be removed from the list of terrorist organizations. Israel has clarified its position on the issue: The IRGC is the largest terrorist organization in the world," Bennett said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)