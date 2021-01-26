Washington, Jan 26 (PTI) US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke over the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing his intention to revitalise the transatlantic alliance, the White House said.

The leaders agreed to work together on common foreign policy priorities, including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, and the western Balkans, a statement issued by the White House said.

During the call, they also agreed on the importance of global cooperation, including through renewed American commitment to multilateral organisations, combating climate change, containing COVID-19 and advancing health security, and pursuing a sustainable global economic recovery, it added.

Conveying his desire to deepen relations between the countries, Biden expressed his intention to revitalise the transatlantic alliance as the cornerstone of their collective security and shared democratic values, the statement said.

This was Biden's fifth phone call with a foreign leader after being sworn in as the US President on January 20.

Earlier, he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom and President Emmanuel Macron of France.

