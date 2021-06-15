Brussels, Jun 15 (AP) President Joe Biden used his NATO press conference to acknowledge the approaching grim milestone of 600,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus pandemic and to urge more Americans to get vaccinated.

Speaking Monday to reporters after the NATO summit in Brussels, Biden opened his remarks referencing the fact that while average coronavirus cases and deaths are “dropping dramatically” in the US, “there's still too many lives being lost,” which he called “a real tragedy”.

Biden then encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, saying that “we have more work to do to beat this virus, and now is not the time to let our guard down.” (AP)

