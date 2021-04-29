Washington, Apr 29 (AP) President Joe Biden wants bipartisan action in Congress on fighting gun violence.

During his address to Congress on Wednesday night, the president said “this is not a Democrat or Republican issue” but “it's an American issue.”

Biden outlined a number of what he called “reasonable reforms." Examples include universal background checks, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He said such restrictions “have overwhelming support from the American people."

Biden also had a message for gun rights advocates who say that those kind of restrictions would impinge upon their constitutional rights: “We're not changing the Constitution, we're being reasonable." (AP)

