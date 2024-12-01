Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has questioned Imran Khan's party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI for agitational politics, stressing the need for ensuring stability in the country, reported Geo TV.

Addressing party workers Bilawal urged "non-political opposition" to adopt democratic norms to ensure economic stability.

"As a politician, we have to come within the ambit of politics," he said adding that opposition along with government also responsible for ensuring stability in the country. He also urged the non-political opposition to adopt democratic norms, warning that if they continued with the same attitude then they themselves and the country would suffer, reported Geo TV.

The statement came as after the PTI marched on Islamabad earlier this week and during the three-day protests, fierce clashes erupted between the law enforcers and the protesters.

Bilawal Bhutto also referred to the reports that the PML led government was planning to impose governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal said that the PTI was not showing interest in solving public problems. He said their sole priority was to ensure release of their incarcerated leader.

The PPP leader said that they wanted to restore peace and end terrorism in the country. He said that the political parties and the institutions were capable to steer the country out of crisis.

Meanwhile, PTI on its part had claimed that it has evidence to show that the Police force used against its cadre led to several deaths and injuries.

"PTI has consolidated all available evidence on the Islamabad Massacre including ground reports, witness statements, international media coverage, and, above all, the tragic details of our martyrs. This drive will continue to be updated as more evidence surfaces. Undoubtedly, this was one of the darkest days in Pakistan's history, where the security forces of a military-backed illegitimate regime unleashed brutal force against its own citizens, killing and injuring hundreds," Imran Khan's party said in a post on X. (ANI)

