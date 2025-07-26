Male [Maldives], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with various political party members during his two-day visit to Maldives. He highlighted that the meeting reflected bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested friendship between India and the Maldives.

PM Modi underlined that the shared values continue to guide the important India-Maldives partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a meaningful meeting with members of different political parties of the Maldives. The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship. Our shared values continue to guide this important partnership."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Speaker of the Parliament, Abdul Raheem Abdulla and former President Mohamed Nasheed, on Saturday, on the second day of his visit to the Maldives. He welcomed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis and underscored how Maldives will always be a valued pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Mahasagar vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also met the Vice President of the Maldives, Hussain Mohamed Latheef, on Saturday. He stated that the leaders discussed the key pillars of India-Maldives friendship, such as technology, infrastructure, energy, and climate change.

PM Modi is in the Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. He is the guest of honour for the 60th Independence Day celebrations in the country.

On Friday, while speaking at the banquet hosted in his honour, PM Modi emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship.

He said, "India-Maldives relations are centuries old. We are neighbours, partners and true friends who stand together in times of need. Maldives holds a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy... This is not just diplomacy but a relation of deep affinity."

President Mohamed Muizzu praised PM Modi's leadership and reaffirmed the strong ties between India and the Maldives.

"India has long stood as the Maldives's closest and most trusted partner. Our collaboration spans a wide range of areas, from security and trade to healthcare, education and beyond, touching the everyday lives of our citizens," Muizzu said.

On Friday, during a special press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had remarked, "This very timely and productive visit has provided an opportunity to both countries and both leaders to review our very close cooperation and to continue to build further on it. The two sides reviewed the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and as a result of the discussions today, arrived at the conclusion that we should continue to implement various elements of this vision, and explore newer avenues to collaborate further between the two sides."

India and the Maldives exchanged eight key agreements on Friday covering a wide range of sectors, including a Line of Credit, debt repayment, fisheries, digital transformation, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. (ANI)

