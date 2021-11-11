Seoul [South Korea], November 11 (ANI/Global Economic): BLACKPINK's Lisa set the new K-pop female solo artist record by ranking on the U.S. Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' with the sidetrack 'MONEY' of her solo album 'LALISA.'

According to the recent chart (Nov 13) released by Billboard on the 9th, Lisa's 'MONEY' ranked 93rd on the 'Hot 100.' The ranking is down three notches from last week, but Lisa is the first K-pop female solo artist who ranked Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks.

Lisa's popularity is more standing out on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which rank songs based on the number of streams and music sales, excluding TV shows scores.

Her solo album title song 'LALISA' and the sidetrack 'MONEY' have been at the top of the charts for 8 weeks.

'LALISA', released on September 10, ranked 84th on the Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of its release. It also topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 72 countries and the Global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for 2 consecutive weeks.

'MONEY' continues the popularity of 'LALISA'. This song topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 38 countries. It has been more than a month since the song was released, but it has been ranked again on various global music charts.

In particular, it ranked 5th on the Spotify Global Chart, the world's largest music streaming platform. It also entered the UK official Top 100 chart as No.81. It jumped to 46th place and had remained on the chart for five weeks. This is also the first K-pop female solo artist record.

In addition, Lisa recently participated in DJ Snake's new single 'SG' and topped the iTunes chart in 41 countries. 'SG' entered top 10 in all charts of Billboard dance/electronic music and topped the Latin digital song sales chart. (ANI/Global Economic)

