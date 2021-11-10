22-year-old Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University student Bharti Shahani, has been declared brain dead after she suffered an injury in the Astroworld Festival crowd surge that killed at least eight over the weekend.

Bharti went to attend the concert along with her sister Namrata Shahani and cousin Mohit Bellani but got separated when the crowd surged towards the stage. Namrata and Mohit both lost their cell phones and were not able to locate Bharti. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Break Their Silence on Astroworld Tragedy at Travis Scott’s Music Festival

Mohit told ABC Houston, “Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other. There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.” He said that as Bharti lost oxygen for several minutes, her brain stem got swollen to almost 90%.

"The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we'll pray. I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her," Bharti's father Sunny Shahani said to ABC Houston.

Bharti suffered multiple heart attacks. She was rushed to Houston Methodist Hospital and was given CPR on the way there

Tragedy Struck when fans in the crowd of around 50,000 people, began to rush towards the stage where Travis Scott was performing. Those who died are Jacob Jurinek (21), John Hilgert (14), Brianna Rodriguez (16), Franco Patiño (21), Axel Acosta (21), Rudy Peña (23), Madison Dubiski (23) and Danish Baig (27).

