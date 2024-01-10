Tel Aviv, Jan 9 (AP) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Israel to work with moderate Palestinian leaders on plans for a post-war Gaza.

Israel has so far ruled out calls to allow the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza and instead talked about maintaining open-ended military control over the territory. The US has said a “revitalised” authority should return to Gaza.

“Israel must stop taking steps that undercut the Palestinians' ability to govern themselves effectively,” Blinken said Tuesday.

The authority was ousted from Gaza when Hamas seized power in 2007.

“Israel must be a partner of the Palestinian leaders who are willing to lead their people and living side by side in peace with Israel,” he added.

He said Arab leaders across the region are ready to assist, but only “through a regional approach that includes a pathway to a Palestinian state.” (AP)

