Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday interacted with a private group of veterans, assisting Washington in the evacuation of Afghans and US allies from Kabul.

"I spoke to representatives of the dedicated '#AfghanEvac'. A sincere thank you to San Diegan Shawn VanDiver and his colleagues for their passionate commitment to our Afghan friends and allies. Our ongoing partnership is delivering real results and our work continues," Secretary Blinken informed in a tweet.

As the US is still working to help hundreds of former interpreters and allies get out of Afghanistan, private groups of US veterans from the war in Afghanistan have been scrambling to help, KBPS news website informed.

One of the groups is '#AfghanEvac'.

San Diegan Shawn VanDiver is one of the founders of the group and joined Midday Edition to talk about their efforts to assist translators and other support workers for the US during the nearly two-decade-long War in Afghanistan.

In other recent developments on Afghanistan, reports have emerged stating that at least 24 million Afghans are facing an acute hunger crisis in Afghanistan as the country suffers a combination of drought and economic meltdown.

The World Food Program in a report issued recently said the combination of drought and economic meltdown caused the Afghan families to suffer from hunger ahead of the cold weather, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

