World News | Border Issue with India Will Be Resolved Through Talks, Diplomatic Efforts: Nepal PM

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 31 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday said that the border issue with India will be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Nepal Prime Minister, who addressed the country's Parliament for the first time since assuming office after the March elections, emphasised the importance of negotiations.

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He said the border issue with India will be resolved "through table talks and diplomatic efforts".

India had said earlier this month that it remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

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In response to media queries regarding claims related to border issues made by Foreign Ministry of Nepal in the context of the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal said that India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear.

"Lipulekh Pass has been a long standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development," he said.

"As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," the Spokesperson added.

India had in 2020 rejected KP Sharma Oli-led government's move concerning Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani and said the revised map issued includes parts of Indian territory.

"This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the Ministry of External Affairs had said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)