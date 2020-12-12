London [UK], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom will stop funding and promoting fossil fuel projects overseas as part of the country's transition to low-carbon energy to tackle climate change, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce, as he opens the Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday.

"Today's announcement will expedite the shift to supporting green technology and renewable energy, creating jobs across the UK and driving international growth in the industry," Johnson's office said in a statement.

The policy will be implemented after a short period of consultation and is intended to come into force as soon as possible, and before the climate summit known as COP23, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021.

The UK Prime Minister pledged last week that the UK will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 68 percent by 2030, as part of a "green industrial revolution" that will include a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and will boost state and private investment in offshore wind power.

"By taking ambitious and decisive action today, we will create the jobs of the future, drive the recovery from coronavirus and protect our beautiful planet for generations to come," Johnson said, ahead of Saturday's climate ambition summit.

According to the UK government, at least 75 world leaders, "from Justin Trudeau to Narendra Modi and Pope Francis," are expected to attend the event, which is co-sponsored by the UN, the UK and France. (ANI/Sputnik)

