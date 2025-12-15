São Paulo [Brazil], December 15 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has extended formal congratulations to Chile's newly elected president, Jose Antonio Kast, following the official confirmation of the results from Sunday's presidential runoff, according to reporting by the Brazilian political news outlet Brasil 247.

In his message, Lula underscored the central role of democratic values, constructive dialogue among nations, and the importance of maintaining South America as a peaceful and cooperative region.

According to Brasil 247, the statement was released after electoral authorities confirmed the second-round outcome, which signalled a political shift in Chile.

Kast's victory marks the return of right-wing leadership to the La Moneda presidential palace after four years under the left-leaning administration of President Gabriel Boric.

The transition represents a significant change in Chile's political direction.

As highlighted by Brasil 247, Lula also commended the integrity of Chile's electoral system and the strong participation of citizens throughout the voting process.

In a message issued through official presidential channels, Lula congratulated both Kast and the Chilean electorate, praising what he described as a democratic, transparent and well-organised election.

He emphasised that such processes strengthen democratic institutions and public trust.

The Brazilian president went on to wish Kast success as he prepares to assume office and reaffirmed Brazil's willingness to continue and deepen cooperation with Chile, regardless of ideological differences between the two governments.

Lula stressed the importance of preserving robust bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as economic collaboration, trade and regional integration.

He reiterated Brazil's commitment to working with Chile to promote stability and peace across South America.

According to the report, Jose Antonio Kast, a 59-year-old lawyer known for his ultraconservative views, achieved the presidency on his third electoral bid.

His victory aligns with a broader trend of increasing support for far-right political figures in various parts of the Americas.

Kast secured more than 58 per cent of the vote in the runoff, defeating his opponent, Jeannette Jara, who received approximately 42 per cent of the ballots cast. (ANI)

