Islamabad, May 9: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers from outside the courtroom where he had appeared in the Alqadir Trust case. Imran Khan Arrested! Former Pakistan PM & PTI Chief Imran Khan Arrested From Islamabad High Court by Rangers.

Video of Imran Khan’s arrest. pic.twitter.com/UOGSDEDs2K — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023

Musarrat Cheema, the PTI leader, in a video message on Twitter, said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now [...] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib." This is a developing story.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)