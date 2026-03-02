Amid Iran and Israel war, a video surfaced online shows a fighter jet crashing in Kuwait. However, an official confirmation regarding the incident is awaited. The viral clip appears to show an aircraft descending rapidly before impact. This is followed by smoke rising from the crash site. The exact location, aircraft type, and timing of the incident have not been verified. According to news agency BNO News, at least one pilot ejected before the aircraft crashed. A video showing the pilot ejecting and attempting to land has also went viral on social media. Middle East Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meet in Delhi After US-Israel Airstrikes on Iran Escalate Conflict.

Fighter Jet Crashes in Kuwait, Video Surfaces

At least one pilot ejected before the crash https://t.co/ahGFAZXA2u pic.twitter.com/8bTAlrO685 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of BNO News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)