New Delhi, March 2: Silver rates (silver prices) in Delhi rose by INR 35,000 from the previus day price of INR 2,95,000, as the bullion market reacted to shifting global economic indicators and a rebound in the US Dollar index. According to the latest retail data from GoodReturns, silver is trading at INR 3,30,000 per kilogram in Delhi, reflecting a massive hike of INR 35,000 from the previous session's close of INR 2,95,000. The "white metal" continues to trade at elevated levels after a volatile February, supported by its dual role as a safe-haven asset and a critical component in industrial sectors like solar energy and electronics.

Market Sentiment and Geopolitical Drivers

The stability in Delhi’s silver rate today comes as the domestic market processes significant global developments. Over the past 48 hours, reports of military strikes involving the US, Israel, and Iran have fueled a "risk-off" sentiment, traditionally benefiting bullion. While international spot silver saw a minor intraday fluctuation near USD 93.41 per ounce, the local price in Delhi have seen a steep rise. Silver Rate Today, March 02, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Analysts suggest that silver’s dual role as an industrial essential - particularly for green energy and AI infrastructure - is providing a solid floor for prices, preventing any significant downward correction despite the recent price surge.

Silver Rate Today, March 2 in Delhi

The following rates reflect the retail prices for silver in Delhi as per GoodReturns. Please note that these figures represent the base market rate and exclude the three percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) and additional making charges.

Quantity Silver Rate in Delhi (INR) Change from Yesterday 1 Gram INR 330 INR 35 8 Grams INR 2,640 INR 280 10 Grams INR 3,300 INR 350 100 Grams INR 33,000 INR 3,500 1 Kilogram INR 3,30,000 INR 35,000

Regional Outlook and Context

While Delhi maintains the INR 3,30,000 level, southern markets continue to command a premium. In cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, silver is retailing at approximately INR 3,25,000 per kg, driven by localized demand for silver jewelry and festive purchases ahead of the spring season. Historically, 2026 has been a year of record highs for the metal. Silver began January at INR 2,38,000 and reached an all-time peak of over INR 4,10,000 per kg late in that month before a sharp correction in February. The current stabilisation near the INR 3 lakh mark suggests a new psychological threshold for the market. Gold Rate Today, March 02, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Experts advise monitoring the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy signals and the progression of Middle East conflicts, as these remain the primary drivers for price movements in the short term.

