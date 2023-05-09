Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been arrested. According to initial reports, Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court. Personnel of law enforcement agencies detained Khan from the courtroom where he had gone to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. The PTI chairman was removed from power in April last year after he lost a parliamentary vote of confidence and is facing dozens of cases against him, ranging from charges like terrorism and corruption. Imran Khan Fears Another Assassination Attempt During Eid Holidays at His Residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan Arrested:

Former Pakistan PM & PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers, reports Pakistan's Dawn News pic.twitter.com/FHFTw3wUbr — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

