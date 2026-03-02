Mumbai, March 2: Investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are preparing for a truncated trading month as the Indian stock market observes three mid-week holidays in March 2026. According to the official holiday calendar released by NSE and BSE, trading across equity, derivative, and debt segments will be suspended on account of major religious festivals, including Holi, Shri Ram Navami, and Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

While the markets will remain operational for most of the month, the presence of three Tuesday and Thursday closures - coupled with regular weekend breaks - will leave Dalal Street closed for several days. Holi Grahan 2026: Did You Know It is a Rare Hat-trick of Holi and Lunar Eclipse This Year?

List of Stock Market Holidays in March 2026

The following dates have been designated as official non-trading days by both the NSE and BSE:

Date Day Occasion March 3 Tuesday Holi March 26 Thursday Shri Ram Navami March 31 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti

Additionally, Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) falls on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Since the exchanges are already closed on Saturdays, it does not lead to an additional mid-week trading suspension.

Segment-Wise Trading Status

On these three holidays, trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will remain fully suspended. However, for those tracking the Commodity Derivatives Segment (MCX) and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR), the schedule differs slightly:

Morning Session: Closed from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Closed from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Evening Session: Reopens at 5:00 PM and remains operational until 11:55 PM.

Clearing and Settlement Holidays

Investors should note that clearing and settlement holidays may differ from trading holidays. Notably, March 19, 2026 (Thursday), is a settlement holiday due to Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. While trading will continue as usual on this day, the settlement of funds and securities will be pushed to the next working day because banks in Mumbai remain closed for the regional festival. Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 02: Timings for 12th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

Market Context and Strategy

The month of March traditionally carries extra significance for the Indian markets as it marks the end of the financial year (FY26). Investors often engage in "tax-loss harvesting" or rebalancing their portfolios before the March 31 deadline. Given the high volatility currently seen in global markets -driven largely by the Iran-Israel conflict and fluctuating gold prices - analysts recommend that traders keep a close eye on these holiday breaks to manage their margin requirements and prevent unwanted overnight exposure.

