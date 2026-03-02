Mumbai, March 2: In a major move providing significant financial relief to Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a proposal to increase the property tax waiver limit for residential homes. Under the new resolution passed unanimously by the municipal body, the exemption limit has been raised from 500 square feet to 700 square feet. This decision is being viewed as a major "gift" to citizens from the newly-formed Mahayuti alliance and the city's new Mayor.

The expansion of this tax holiday fulfils a key campaign promise previously made by the Shiv Sena-MNS alliance in their election manifestos. Previously, residents living in houses up to 500 square feet were exempt from paying property taxes. With the new limit of 700 square feet, thousands of additional middle-class families are expected to benefit directly. However, this move is projected to result in a revenue loss of approximately Rs 700 crore to the municipal corporation. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: BMC Threatens To Blacklist Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios Due to THIS Reason.

The resolution highlights the economic pressures facing middle-class families, particularly those residing in redeveloped slums and chawls. While these families often receive free housing through private redevelopment or cluster redevelopment schemes, many struggle with the high cost of living. The resolution has explained the BMC’s move to extend the tax waiver limit. This was after considering the three major factors including financial burden, cost of living and policy intent.

“Middle-class families find it difficult to afford property taxes along with rising maintenance and repair charges for 500-square-foot flats. High expenses for education, healthcare, and family upkeep often leave residents with no choice but to sell their flats and move outside of Mumbai. Increasing the limit to 700 square feet is essential to ensure that the original Mumbaikar can afford to stay within the city limits,” said BMC sources.

The suggestion for this tax exemption was initiated in the House by Yashodhar Phanse of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Following the unanimous approval in the municipal hall, the proposal will now follow a standard administrative trajectory which includes zonal review, legal verification, final sanction and official circular. Top Mumbai Developers, Exclusive Payment Plans, and Big Savings Under One Roof: NoBroker Property Carnival Comes to Mumbai.

“The proposal will be sent to Zonal Officers for administrative processing. It will then move to the Law and Judiciary Department for legal scrutiny. Once verified, the proposal will be submitted to the Municipal Commissioner for a final signature. Following the BMC Commissioner's approval, an official circular will be issued, making the tax exemption for homes between 500 and 700 square feet legally effective,” stated sources. The observers said that this policy change is expected to provide immediate economic breathing room for thousands of families across the metropolis.

