Thiruvananthapuram, March 2: Amid escalating tensions and armed conflict in parts of West Asia, the Kerala government has postponed select board examinations scheduled in Middle East centres for the students of the Indian expatriate community.On Monday, State General Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced the decision, citing the worsening security situation in the region. The Minister said conducting examinations in the Gulf has become a challenge due to the prevailing war-like conditions in the Middle East.

Accordingly, the SSLC examination slated for March 5 in Gulf centres has been deferred. In addition, the Higher Secondary examinations scheduled for March 5, 6 and 7 have also been postponed. Revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later, the Minister said. The government acknowledged growing anxiety among students, both in the Gulf and in Kerala, who fear they may be unable to reach examination centres because of flight disruptions and local restrictions arising from the unrest. CBSE Exam 2026 Update: Class 10, 12 Board Exams in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, S Arabia, UAE Postponed.

“We understand that some students are worried about missing their examinations due to circumstances beyond their control,” the Minister noted. Assuring full support, he said the General Education Department stands firmly with the students during this period of uncertainty. Students who are unable to appear for examinations are advised to submit applications at the earliest through their respective headmasters or principals to the Director of General Education.

The Minister clarified that each application will be examined on merit, and the department will make decisions favourable to affected students after due consideration. The move is aimed at ensuring that no student’s academic future is jeopardised due to extraordinary geopolitical developments. Kerala has a significant expatriate population in the Gulf region, with thousands of students appearing for state board examinations from centres there every year. How Long Will Dubai Airport Stay Closed?

Currently, there are seven centres for 633 Class 10 students in the Middle East. Besides, there are several centres for Class 12 as well. The unfolding situation has therefore prompted swift administrative intervention to safeguard student interests. Education authorities said they are closely monitoring developments and will issue further instructions as required.

