Mpumalanga [South Africa], July 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday said BRICS countries form "one of the world’s most important economic blocs" and represent more than one quarter of global GDP.

BRICS is a grouping of five nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“BRICS countries now form one of the world’s most important economic blocs, representing more than one quarter of global GDP which stands at 31.5 per cent and 16 per cent of the world trade and 43 per cent of the world population,” MoS Lekhi said.

Lekhi made the remarks while addressing the 8th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting hosted by South Africa on Friday in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

The meeting’s theme was ‘Strengthening BRICS Cultural Partnerships for post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and sustainable, inclusive development’. A Declaration of 8th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting was signed by all participating BRICS Ministers.

Lekhi during her address highlighted that BRICS countries have some of the most deep rooted civilizational and cultural traditions in the world and have shared ancient linkages ranging from the Indo-Eurasian Trade Route through which we had robust culture and trade exchanges.

Lekhi said: “Brazil and India has had robust cultural exchange over hundreds of years as a result of intercontinental and transoceanic marine movements in the 18th century. India and South Africa share deep historic ties based on bonds of sentiment, common values, and shared experience, by the affinity of cultures and traditions and also, by geography.”

She said that BRICS Member States collectively possess a wealth of creative talent and artistic expressions. “By leveraging our cultural resources and supporting the growth of the cultural and creative industries, we can create new opportunities for sustainable economic development and cooperation. Through cultural education and exchange programs, we can nurture young talent, empower local communities and build a skilled workforce for the cultural sector,” she said.

The MoS apprised the Member States that during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency, “We are striving to position culture at the heart of policy-making with 4 priority areas being Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property, Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future, Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.”

“Currently, under the ongoing India’s Presidency of G20, the culture work stream is a key component. India is the only country amongst the G20 nations which has achieved its target of 40 per cent mix of renewable energy nine years ahead of the given timeframe, i.e., by the year 2030,” she said.

Lekhi expressed her belief that cooperation within BRICS will continue to thrive and contribute to a progressive and comprehensive partnership. The BRICS declaration should serves as a testament to "our continued efforts to remain connected to one another as ‘Culture Unites All’ and promote our shared cultural values for sustainable living through ’Culture for LiFE’ initiative," she said.

Notably, the first BRICS Summit was held in Russia in 2009. After the formation of BRICS, South Africa was invited to join the group in 2010.

The 14th BRICS Summit was held virtually in June 2022 under the theme: Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”. (ANI)

