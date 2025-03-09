Tel Aviv [Israel], March 9 (ANI/TPS): IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday appointed Brigadier General Efi Defrin as the new IDF Spokesperson. The appointment was approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Brigadier General Defrin, was a combat commander who fought and was wounded in the Second Lebanon War in 2006 when he commanded an armored battalion, after which he continued to serve with distinction in the IDF.

In his last position, Defrin served as head of the IDF's "Tevel" (Foreign Relations) Brigade.

He will replace the outgoing IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in the near future.

(A rear admiral in the navy and a brigadier general in the army are of equal rank, the first and lowest level of general or admiral.)

The Chief of Staff thanked Hagari for his "significant service as a soldier," commander of the Shayetet 13 naval commandos unit and as the IDF Spokesperson during the war in Gaza, and wished him continued success. (ANI/TPS)

