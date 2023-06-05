Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

London, Jun 5 (AP) Britain's Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30th. The baby, who weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce, is the couple's second child.

The couple's eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,' the princess said on her Instagram page. “Augie is loving being a big brother already.'

Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The child is 13th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded one photo of the infant wearing a blue and white stocking cap and another of August gently touching his brother's head. (AP)

