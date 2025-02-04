London, Feb 3 (AP) Keir Starmer travels to Brussels on Monday, becoming the first British prime minster to attend a European Union (EU) leaders' meeting since the UK left the bloc five years ago.

Starmer will head to dinner with EU leaders at Brussels's neoclassical Egmont Palace walking a diplomatic and economic tightrope. He is seeking to rebuild ties with the EU while avoiding tariffs from protectionist US President Donald Trump.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Halts Mexico Tariff Hike by One Month, Hints at 'Deal' Between 2 Nations; Talks With Canada's Justin Trudeau Underway.

Trump has slapped import taxes on the United States' biggest trading partners — Canada, Mexico and China — and says he will also impose tariffs on goods from the 27-nation EU, with which the US has a trade deficit. His attitude to Britain is more ambiguous. Trump said early Monday that “the UK is out of line but … I think that one can be worked out.”

Starmer said Sunday that he had stressed to Trump that he wanted “a strong trading relationship” with the US.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs: Polish PM Donald Tusk Urges European Union To Remain United As EU Faces Threat of Trade War With US.

Trump's trade battles complicate Starmer's aim of a “reset” with the EU after years of bitterness over Brexit. It's already complicated enough by Britain's domestic politics.

Starmer wants to remove some of the red tape and other barriers to trade with the bloc imposed by Brexit, but has ruled out the two things that would make the most difference — rejoining the bloc's customs union or single market.

He also has resisted EU pressure for a youth mobility deal that would let young people from Britain and the EU live and work in the other's territory for a time.

Starmer's centre-left Labour Party government is wary of riling populist politicians like Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who is poised to pounce on any perceived “betrayal” of Brexit.

Starmer is aiming for relatively modest changes such as a making it easier for artists to tour and for professionals to have their qualifications recognised, and seeking closer cooperation on law enforcement and security.

Ahead of the meeting in Brussels, Starmer said he would stress the importance of “keeping up the pressure” with sanctions on Russia to squeeze its “war machine” targeting Ukraine.

Britain and the EU say they will hold a full leaders' summit later this year. Politicians in the bloc have welcomed the change of tone from Starmer's euroskeptic Conservative predecessors, but want concrete proposals, and inevitably compromises, from the UK.

Starmer is also due to meet NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Brussels for talks focused on support for Ukraine. Trump's return to office has raised questions over US support for Kyiv — and for the trans-Atlantic military alliance itself. Trump has said that NATO countries should spend at least 5 per cent of their GDPs on defense, up from the current 2 per cent target.

He also has not ruled out using military force to seize control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark.

Britain spends 2.3 per cent of GDP on defense and says it will increase it to 2.5 per cent. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)